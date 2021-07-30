Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Intrum AB has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITJTY shares. UBS Group set a $30.21 price objective on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.