Intrust Bank NA Acquires 52 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas stock opened at $393.14 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $295.52 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

