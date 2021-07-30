Intrust Bank NA Has $619,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,309,000 after purchasing an additional 697,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $47.32 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.