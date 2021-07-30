Intrust Bank NA Purchases 358 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

