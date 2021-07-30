Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.