Intrust Bank NA Sells 177 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

AVY opened at $209.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.25. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.