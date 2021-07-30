Intrust Bank NA Sells 376 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $125.12 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

