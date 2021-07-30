Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

