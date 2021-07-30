Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSBE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

