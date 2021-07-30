Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $181.39. Approximately 14,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 27,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.72.

