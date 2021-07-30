Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,460 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

