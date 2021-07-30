Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 259.4% in July

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 259.4% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIO opened at $42.04 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.