Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.57. 91,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,464. Invesco has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

