Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 57.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,260,253 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $14,142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 745,975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 408.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 256,882 shares during the last quarter.

VVR stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

