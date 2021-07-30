Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSCE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

