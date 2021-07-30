Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

