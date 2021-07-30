Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report sales of $23.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $23.80 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.