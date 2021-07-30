Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

7/22/2021 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$152.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$160.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$121.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$140.00.

Shares of CNR opened at C$133.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.