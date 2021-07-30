Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BELLUS Health (BLU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) recently:

7/29/2021 – BELLUS Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

7/20/2021 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

7/14/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Get BELLUS Health Inc alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.