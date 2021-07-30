Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BELLUS Health (BLU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) recently:
- 7/29/2021 – BELLUS Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 7/20/2021 – BELLUS Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
- 7/14/2021 – BELLUS Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.96.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
