Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the highest is $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 5,218,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

