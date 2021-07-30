Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $13.89. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 118,720 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 523,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

