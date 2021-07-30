Investors Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,011 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,619% compared to the typical volume of 2,328 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $8.40 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

