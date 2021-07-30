Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 975% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

