Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. 2,579,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,078. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.23.
In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
