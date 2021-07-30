Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. 2,579,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,078. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.23.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

