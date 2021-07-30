Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 11,435 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,924. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

