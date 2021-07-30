Invst LLC Buys Shares of 11,049 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 16,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,070. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.