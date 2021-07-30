Invst LLC Buys Shares of 5,684 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,647. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

