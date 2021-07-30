Invst LLC Invests $230,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Global by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. 29,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

