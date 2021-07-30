Invst LLC Invests $296,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 127.3% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 17,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Paycom Software by 1,129.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $9,252,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

