Invst LLC Takes $247,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.46. 13,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,027. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

