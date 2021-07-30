IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.63 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $513,041.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00060131 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

