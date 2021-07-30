Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells $1,331,092.17 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IRDM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.23. 807,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -417.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.