Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.