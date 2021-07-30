iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 901,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 18,146,797 shares.The stock last traded at $40.34 and had previously closed at $39.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,290,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,335,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

