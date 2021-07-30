iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stake Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,942 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,488,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

