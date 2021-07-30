iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

