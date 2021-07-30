iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

