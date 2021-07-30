iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.40.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

