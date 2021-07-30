iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

AAXJ opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.87. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.