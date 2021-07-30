iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,546. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.