iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $404.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,562 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.74.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

