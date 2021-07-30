iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.84. The company had a trading volume of 216,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.90 and a twelve month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

