iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $110.12. 139,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,966. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

