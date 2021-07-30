Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $12.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.94 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITMR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,141. The company has a market capitalization of $320.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

