Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $583.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.