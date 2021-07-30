ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

