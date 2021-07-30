Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,746,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 81.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 543,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,088,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRSA stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

