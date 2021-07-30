Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

STRO stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

