Jane Street Group LLC Invests $523,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 58.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.06.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

