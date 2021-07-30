Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.